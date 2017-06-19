Graphic warning: Speeding car ploughs into group of Brazilian skateboarders injuring three

Graphic warning: Speeding car ploughs...

A driver that ploughed into a group of skateboarders in Sao Paulo, Brazil today before fleeing the scene, has left three people with light injuries. Video footage showed a black vehicle driving head on into dozens of skateboarders celebrating world skateboarding day.

Chicago, IL

