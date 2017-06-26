Former Brazilian finance minister Palocci to 12 years in prison
A Brazilian court on Monday sentenced former finance minister Antonio Palocci to 12 years in prison for corruption and money laundering in the country's massive corruption probe known as "Operation Car Wash." Antonio Palocci , former finance minister and presidential chief of staff in recent Workers Party governments, is escorted by federal police officers as he leaves the Institute of Forensic Science in Curitiba, Brazil, September 26, 2016.
