Former Brazilian finance minister Palocci sentenced to 12 years in prison

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Antonio Palocci , former finance minister and presidential chief of staff in recent Workers Party governments, is escorted by federal police officers as he leaves the Institute of Forensic Science in Curitiba, Brazil, September 26, 2016. A Brazilian court on Monday sentenced former finance minister Antonio Palocci to 12 years in prison for corruption and money laundering in the country's massive corruption probe known as "Operation Car Wash."

