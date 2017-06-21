First Chikungunya-infected Aedes aegypti mosquitos found in Brazil

While more than 13,000 cases of Chikungunya viral disease were reported in Brazil in 2015, scientists had never before detected the virus in a captured mosquito in this country. Now, researchers reporting in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases have identified a mosquito--caught in the Brazilian city of Aracaju--that's naturally infected with the East-Central-South-African genotype of Chikungunya.

