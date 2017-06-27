Female killer murders eight-month-pregnant woman in Brazil

Female killer murders eight-month-pregnant woman and rips her unborn baby from her belly after luring her to her home in Brazil by offering her baby clothes A Brazilian woman has been arrested for allegedly killing a pregnant woman and then ripping her unborn baby from her belly. Suelen Coimbra do Carmo, 27, is claimed to have lured Naiara Silva Costa, 22, who was eight months pregnant, to her home on Tuesday under the false promise she would donate bags of new clothes and accessories for the unborn baby.

