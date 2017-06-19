Does Brazil's Sector Structure Explai...

Does Brazil's Sector Structure Explain Its Productivity Anemia?

Brazil's labor and total-factor productivity have featured anemic increases in the last decades . As we illustrate here, contrary to common view, sector structures of the Brazilian GDP and employment cannot be singled out as major determinants of productivity performance.

