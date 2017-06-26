Carnival champions decry Rio mayor's 'betrayal'
The president of the current champion of Rio de Janeiro's Carnival accused Mayor Marcelo Crivella on Monday of betraying the samba schools by cutting by half the city's support for the event. During a demonstration outside the city hall, Luis Carlos Magalhaes of the Portela school demanded dialogue with the mayor to work out their financial conundrum.
