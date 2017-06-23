California tri-tip 'alternative facts' story leads to East Bay
California's got one claim to fame when it comes to barbecue - the tri-tip roast. But, did it really originate on a ranch in Dublin and not, as has long been reported, in the Santa Barbara County town of Santa Maria? Eaten sliced thinly with a little potato salad and pinto beans on the side or in a crusty French roll sandwich, the triangular cut of beef from the bottom of the cow's sirloin has long been a favorite of the not-so-mythical California cowboy and many others - presumably after a hard day of riding the range and/or battling gridlock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2...
|Jun 21
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o...
|Jun 19
|Freddy
|5
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC