BYD Sets Up First Overseas Photovoltaic Research Center in Brazil

BYD Company Ltd. signed a letter of cooperation with Universidade Estadual de Campinas , in which the company commits to transfer over R$ 5 million by 2020 to set up BYD's first overseas Photovoltaic Research Center at the university. The ceremony was attended by China's Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Xin Guobin; BYD's Global Vice President, Stella Li; The President of BYD's Brazilian branch, Tyler Li; and the dean of Unicamp, Marcelo Knobel.

Chicago, IL

