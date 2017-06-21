Brazil's workers face the consequence...

Brazil's workers face the consequences of scandals

Ricardo Coelho was a 50-year-old engineer at the peak of his career when he traded his calculator for a pair of eyebrow tweezers. Once a top executive at the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, he found himself stranded with no prospects two years ago when the firm's chief executive was arrested and jailed, triggering the loss of 100,000 jobs.

