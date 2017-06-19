Brazil's Triunfo sells port to partne...

Brazil's Triunfo sells port to partner MSC -source

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TPI Triunfo Participacoes & Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA's TIL unit, a key step towards advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. According to the person, Triunfo sold the 50 percent it has in Terminal Portuario de Navegantes SA for 1.3 billion reais to TIL, which with it had been partners since 2001.

Chicago, IL

