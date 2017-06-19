Brazil's transgenic sugarcane stirs u...

Brazil's transgenic sugarcane stirs up controversy

Brazil is the second country, after Indonesia, to approve the commercial cultivation of GM sugarcane. The approval was announced by the Brazilian National Biosafety Technical Commission on June 8. Sugarcane borer is one of the main pests of the sugarcane fields of South-Central Brazil, causing losses of approximately US$1.5 billion per year.

Chicago, IL

