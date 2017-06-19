Brazil's transgenic sugarcane stirs up controversy
Brazil is the second country, after Indonesia, to approve the commercial cultivation of GM sugarcane. The approval was announced by the Brazilian National Biosafety Technical Commission on June 8. Sugarcane borer is one of the main pests of the sugarcane fields of South-Central Brazil, causing losses of approximately US$1.5 billion per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SciDev.Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o...
|Mon
|Freddy
|5
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC