Brazil's Temer led graft scheme, billionaire tells Epoca magazine

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Reuters

Brazilian President Michel Temer attends a ceremony of the 152nd anniversary of the Riachuelo Naval Battle at the Marine Corps Headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil June 9, 2017. Brazilian President Michel Temer led a corruption scheme in which lawmakers squeezed high-profile executives for bribes, billionaire Joesley Batista told magazine Epoca in an interview published on Saturday.

