Brazil's Lucas Lima set for Barcelona move

Rio de Janeiro, June 23 - Brazil international midfielder Lucas Lima has agreed to join Spanish football giants Barcelona on a free transfer in January, according to media reports. The 26-year-old has six months remaining on his current contract with Brazilian Serie A club Santos, meaning he can sign a pre-contract with the Catalan giants next month, reports Xinhua news agency.

