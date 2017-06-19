Brazil's coffee, cane, corn harvests to speed up with dry weather
Forecasts of dry weather in Brazil for at least the coming week are expected to allow farmers to speed up their harvesting of coffee, cane, winter corn and other crops after a slow start due to seasonally unusual rains in the nation's center-south region. Marco Antonio dos Santos, an agricultural meteorologist working with Rural Clima in Uberlandia in Minas Gerais state, said a dry polar mass over most of Brazil will guarantee dry conditions for at least a week and possibly longer.
