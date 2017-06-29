Brazil's Cemig eyes public auction of...

Brazil's Cemig eyes public auction of Light stake -paper

Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's No. 3 electric utility, wants to auction off its controlling stake in power generation and distribution company Light SA, an executive told the newspaper Valor Economico.

Chicago, IL

