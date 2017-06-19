Brazil's BNDES arm not considering se...

Brazil's BNDES arm not considering selling JBS stake, CEO says

The investment arm of Brazil's state development bank BNDES is not considering selling a 21 percent stake in meatpacker JBS SA, whose controlling shareholder remains ensnared in a corruption scandal and a mudslinging with the country's president. Speaking at a Tuesday event in Rio de Janeiro, BNDES Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rabello de Castro said that BNDESPar is not mulling exiting the company, because the moment now is "to help preserve jobs and revenue" at JBS, which is the world's second-largest food processor.

Chicago, IL

