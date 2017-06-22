Brazilians fight to bring back democracy

Brazil's president Michel Temer has deployed federal troops to restore order in the country's capital, Brasilia, after some ministries were evacuated during clashes between police and protesters seeking his ouster . Temer is struggling to retain power after the release of a recording that appears to capture him approving hush money for a convicted former lawmaker.

Chicago, IL

