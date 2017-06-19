Brazilian teenager Wendel on Barcelon...

Brazilian teenager Wendel on Barcelona radar

15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Rio de Janeiro, June 20 FC Barcelona are monitoring Brazilian teenager Wendel of Fluminense and could make a move for the midfielder in the European summer transfer window, according to media reports. But the Catalan football giants face competition for the 19-year-old midfielder's signature from a host of other European clubs including Sporting Lisbon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

