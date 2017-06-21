Brazilian road pileup kills 21

21 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Twenty-one people were killed in southeastern Brazil today when a truck loaded with rocks smashed into a bus and two ambulances, officials said. The pileup in Espirito Santo state also left 13 people injured, the security services said.

Chicago, IL

