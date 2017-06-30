Brazil unions protest Temer's reforms; turnout drops

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement occupy the entrance of Congonhas Airport during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system, in the general strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement occupy the entrance of Congonhas Airport during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system, in the general strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.