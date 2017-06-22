Brazil Serie A: Copete brace lifts Santos to third
Colombia international winger Jonathan Copete scored either side of halftime to fire Santos to a 2-0 away victory over Vitoria in Brazil's Serie A championship on Wednesday. The 29-year-old put the visitors ahead with a long-range shot just after the half-hour mark before lashing in a first-time effort after a Bruno Henrique cross 13 minutes from time.
