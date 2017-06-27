Brazil Residential Rental Prices Stab...

Brazil Residential Rental Prices Stable in May, Rising 0.03 Percent

According to just-released data from the latest FipeZap Index, residential rental prices across Brazil's fifteen biggest cities remained relatively stable in May, rising 0.03 percent from the previous month. In May, SA o Paulo had the most expensive average residential rental prices in Brazil, according to FipeZap, photo by mivomitosullescarpe/Flickr Creative Commons License.

