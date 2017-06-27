Brazil economy to grow less than expe...

Brazil economy to grow less than expected in 2017 -finance minister

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Brazilian Real and U.S. dollar notes are pictured at a currency exchange office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in this September 10, 2015 photo illustration. The Brazilian economy is likely to expand at a slower pace than expected this year, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday, adding that the government may need to increase taxes.

Chicago, IL

