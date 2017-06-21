Brazil dog fetches his own dinner eve...

Brazil dog fetches his own dinner every day

3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Who's a clever boy?: Genius pooch who fetches his own dinner and even food for the CAT is filmed returning from another food run Meet Brazil's wonder dog, who goes by himself to the local veterinary clinic every day to fetch his own food and bring it home. The story of the independent little pup is melting hearts worldwide after the video of him performing his daily chore was shared on social media.

