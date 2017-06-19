Brazil bans tear gas exports to Venez...

Brazil bans tear gas exports to Venezuela due to violence: sources

18 hrs ago

Brazil's government has halted exports of tear gas for use in Venezuela due to violent repression of protests there, two sources familiar with the decision said on Monday, a move that added to the diplomatic isolation of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro. Brazil's Defense Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Relations made the joint decision in response to appeals by the Venezuelan opposition, the sources said.

