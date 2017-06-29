Brazil Authorities Seek Arrest of 95 ...

Brazil Authorities Seek Arrest of 95 Rio de Janeiro Police Officers

Brazilian authorities issued arrest warrants on Thursday for 95 police officers in Rio de Janeiro state who they say have sold arms and tipped off drug gangs to future operations, in the largest such effort yet to root out corrupt officers. Investigators said they were targeting police who maintain ties to the powerful drug gangs that control vast swaths of metropolitan Rio de Janeiro.

Chicago, IL

