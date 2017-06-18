At least 9 dead in Brazil bus crash
At least nine people died and dozens were injured when a bus left the highway it was traveling on and crashed into a tree in northeastern Brazil, authorities announced on Saturday. The accident happened in the early morning near the town of Redencao do Gurgueia, in the state of Piaui, 785 km south of the regional capital, Teresina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o...
|31 min
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC