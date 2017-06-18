At least 9 dead in Brazil bus crash

At least 9 dead in Brazil bus crash

At least nine people died and dozens were injured when a bus left the highway it was traveling on and crashed into a tree in northeastern Brazil, authorities announced on Saturday. The accident happened in the early morning near the town of Redencao do Gurgueia, in the state of Piaui, 785 km south of the regional capital, Teresina.

Chicago, IL

