At Least 21 Dead, 22 Injured In Brazi...

At Least 21 Dead, 22 Injured In Brazil Pileup

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 -- The number of casualties from a massive road accident in Brazil on Thursday has risen to 21 dead and 22 others injured, said Brazilian authorities. The pileup involved two ambulances, a truck and a bus in the southern state of Espirito Santo, near the municipal terminal of Guarapari.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Wed WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May 25 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC