At Least 15 Killed In Traffic Acciden...

At Least 15 Killed In Traffic Accident In Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

At least 15 people were killed in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo on Thursday when two ambulances, a truck and a bus collided, according to a police report. The pileup occurred around 6 a.m. local time on route BR101 of Guarapari near Vitoria, the capital city of the state when a truck collided with a bus from Sao Paulo and then two ambulances which came from behind rear-ended the bus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Wed WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May 25 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC