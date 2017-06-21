At Least 15 Killed In Traffic Accident In Brazil

At least 15 people were killed in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo on Thursday when two ambulances, a truck and a bus collided, according to a police report. The pileup occurred around 6 a.m. local time on route BR101 of Guarapari near Vitoria, the capital city of the state when a truck collided with a bus from Sao Paulo and then two ambulances which came from behind rear-ended the bus.

