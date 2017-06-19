Amazon Protectors: Brazil's Indigenou...

Amazon Protectors: Brazil's Indigenous People Struggle to Stave Off Loggers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Indigenous protesters from various ethnic groups carry fake coffins representing indians killed over the demarcation of land, as they demand the demarcation of indigenous lands, outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, April 25, 2017. Inside Brazil's Indigenous Reserve 124, Chief Geraldo Apurina walks along a muddy footpath, past towering trees as yet untouched by Amazon loggers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Wed WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May 25 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC