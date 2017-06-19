Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts bronze body in tie dyed romper
Summer of love! Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts her bronze body in leggy tie dyed romper and retro glasses during Brazilian vacation Alessandra Ambrosio oozed boho chic Saturday, where she traded her usual Malibu beach digs for a vacation to Brazil's beautiful Florianopolis beach. The 36-year-old beauty put her long legs and fabulous tan on full display in a slinky tied-dyed romper which she paired with retro sunglasses in a matching purple hue.
