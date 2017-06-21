21 killed in Brazil traffic pile-up

21 killed in Brazil traffic pile-up

Rio de Janeiro, June 23 - At least 21 people died in a traffic pile-up in Brazil's Espirito Santo state, officials said. The pile-up occurred near Guarapari on Thursday when a van transporting granite strayed into the oncoming lane and crashed into a bus, the Federal Highway Police said, Efe news reported.

Chicago, IL

