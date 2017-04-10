Yoruba gods, food shine in Brazil
There is an old saying, dating back to those inglorious slave-dealing days on the South American plantations that still make the rounds today in Salvador, Bahia State, and the first colonial capital of Brazil. Slaves, mostly Yorubas from West Africa, reportedly confronted their slave-masters with this bold prediction; "Your people may have conquered us, but our culture will eventually conquer you."
