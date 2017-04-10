What if you could have conversations ...

What if you could have conversations with an art piece?

IBM and the Pinacoteca de Sao Paulo Museum, created the project 'The Voice of Art, that uses cognitive computing to make museum visits way more interactive and personalized by an artificial intelligence assistant powered by IBM Watson that answers voice questions from visitors about specific paintings and sculptures from Pinacoteca's collection. The exhibition with the IBM Watson technology has been open to the public since April 5th.

