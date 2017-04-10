Venezuela's crisis threatens to tip remote northern Brazil into darkness

When Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez inaugurated a high-voltage cable providing power to neighboring Brazil in 2001, the leftist leader hailed it as a step toward regional integration that would spur development in South America. Flanked by his Brazilian and Cuban counterparts, Chavez used the ceremony in the border town of Santa Elena de Uairen to stake Venezuela's claim for membership of the Mercosur trade bloc grouping Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

