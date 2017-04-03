UPDATE 2-Brazil's falling inflation c...

UPDATE 2-Brazil's falling inflation clears way for deep rate cut

BRASILIA, April 7 Brazil's annual inflation eased to the lowest rate since 2010 and came close to the government's long-missed target, leaving the door open for the central bank to accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts next week. Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 4.57 percent in the 12 months through March, in line with the median expectation of economists in a Reuters poll and down from an increase of 4.76 percent in the previous month.

Chicago, IL

