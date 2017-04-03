UPDATE 1-Brazil's industrial output b...

UPDATE 1-Brazil's industrial output barely grows in February

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 4 Industrial output in Brazil barely grew in February, government data showed on Tuesday, throwing cold water on hopes of a quicker recovery from a two-year recession. Industrial production rose 0.1 percent in February from January, government statistics agency IBGE said, short of expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

