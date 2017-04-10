Tuesday Deadline Set For Santa Marian...

Tuesday Deadline Set For Santa Marians To Submit District Election Map Proposals

The city of Santa Maria will accept local residents' proposed district maps for future City Council elections until 5 p.m. Tuesday. A template, showing the populations of assorted neighborhoods in the city, is available on a section of the city website dedicated to the creation of council districts for elections.

