Tomorrow's cities: A day in the life ...

Tomorrow's cities: A day in the life of a smart slum

22 hrs ago

Children in Brazil slums play football into the night, thanks to lights powered by the players themselves. PHOTO BY AGENCIES As players put weight on the tiles beneath the pitch, it causes electric-magnetic induction generators to kick in and generate electricity.

