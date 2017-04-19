Spotlight: China's top air conditione...

Spotlight: China's top air conditioner maker gaining ground in Brazilian market

Perennial hot weather has made Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, a hot pie in the eyes of global manufacturers of air conditioners. Gree, China's largest air conditioner producer, has pulled ahead of its competitors in the Brazilian market, with energy-efficient technology, updated products and omnipresent service.

Chicago, IL

