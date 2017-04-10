Schools caught in crossfire in violent Rio de Janeiro slums
In this April 5, 2017 photo, students sit in their classroom at the Uere special needs school in the Mare slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. At least 10 times in the last two months, crackling gunfire just outside Uere has sent students and teachers diving to the floor, as heavily armed gangsters warred among themselves and sometimes with police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC