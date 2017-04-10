Schools caught in crossfire in violen...

Schools caught in crossfire in violent Rio de Janeiro slums

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this April 5, 2017 photo, students sit in their classroom at the Uere special needs school in the Mare slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. At least 10 times in the last two months, crackling gunfire just outside Uere has sent students and teachers diving to the floor, as heavily armed gangsters warred among themselves and sometimes with police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC