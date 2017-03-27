Saratoga Springs, Pocatello, Brazil, ...

Saratoga Springs, Pocatello, Brazil, Kenya, Philippines getting new temples

10 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson announced five new temples during the Sunday morning session of the 187th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The five temples will be built in Brasilia, Brazil; the greater Manila, Philippines, area; Nairobi, Kenya; Pocatello, Idaho; and Saratoga Springs, Utah, at a future date.

