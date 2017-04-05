Saab developing Gripen fighter for Br...

Saab developing Gripen fighter for Brazil

Saab is developing its first aircraft for Brazil's air force, the company announced during the LAAD International Defense & Security Exhibition. The manufacturer's work includes a two-seat version which has already begun production.

Chicago, IL

