Rio airport operator to restructure debt with Brazil government

The consortium running Rio de Janeiro's international airport obtained permission from Brazil's government on Wednesday to restructure 4.5 billion reais worth of licensing payments over the next three years, which may pave the way for the entry of a new partner. In a statement, RIOGaleao said it paid the remaining 919.4 million reais of last year's licensing fee installment that was overdue, and pledged to honor future installments through 2020.

