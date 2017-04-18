Rio airport operator to restructure debt with Brazil government
The consortium running Rio de Janeiro's international airport obtained permission from Brazil's government on Wednesday to restructure 4.5 billion reais worth of licensing payments over the next three years, which may pave the way for the entry of a new partner. In a statement, RIOGaleao said it paid the remaining 919.4 million reais of last year's licensing fee installment that was overdue, and pledged to honor future installments through 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC