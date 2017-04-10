Psychedelic drug ayahuasca improves h...

Psychedelic drug ayahuasca improves hard-to-treat depression

It tastes foul and makes people vomit. But ayahuasca , a hallucinogenic concoction that has been drunk in South America for centuries in religious rituals, may help people with depression that is resistant to antidepressants.

