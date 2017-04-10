Police Arrest Largest Synthetic Drug ...

Police Arrest Largest Synthetic Drug Dealer in Rio

Read more: The Rio Times

A former military police officer was arrested on Thursday by the civil police suspected of being the largest synthetic drug dealer in the city of Rio, according to a national government news source. Leonardo Scorza - who had been arrested last year for the same reason - was arrested along with his wife, LetA cia Lyra de Souza, with nearly R$120,000 in cash and drugs, according to spokesperson FA bio Asty, head of the 45th police department in Complexo do AlemA o .

Chicago, IL

