Phoenix cardiology pioneer passes away
Phoenix cardiology pioneer passes away Phoenix cardiologist Dr. Alberto Benchimol, who helped develop the Valley's medical research culture, has passed away Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2orMfvU Phoenix cardiologist Dr. Alberto Benchimol , who helped develop the Valley's medical research culture when he arrived in 1966, passed away on March 30. He leaves behind a rich legacy of personal relationships and countless lives saved through his thriving central Phoenix practice, which he retired from at age 81 in 2013. Benchimol's private practice was housed in the shadow of the emerging downtown medical campus that his pioneering medical research played a key role in developing.
