Phoenix cardiology pioneer passes away

Phoenix cardiology pioneer passes away

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Phoenix cardiology pioneer passes away Phoenix cardiologist Dr. Alberto Benchimol, who helped develop the Valley's medical research culture, has passed away Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2orMfvU Phoenix cardiologist Dr. Alberto Benchimol , who helped develop the Valley's medical research culture when he arrived in 1966, passed away on March 30. He leaves behind a rich legacy of personal relationships and countless lives saved through his thriving central Phoenix practice, which he retired from at age 81 in 2013. Benchimol's private practice was housed in the shadow of the emerging downtown medical campus that his pioneering medical research played a key role in developing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC