Pedro Barros Wins Vans Park Series Brazil

Brazilian skateboarding icon Pedro Barros celebrates a poignant victory today, claiming first place at the Vans Park Series Brazil Global Qualifier. A triumphant ode to the anniversary of winning his hometown stop of Florianopolis in 2016, Barros defended his VPS Brazilian title with sheer force throughout the park course, demonstrating his signature speed, creativity, and massive airs.

