Pedro Barros Wins Vans Park Series Brazil
Brazilian skateboarding icon Pedro Barros celebrates a poignant victory today, claiming first place at the Vans Park Series Brazil Global Qualifier. A triumphant ode to the anniversary of winning his hometown stop of Florianopolis in 2016, Barros defended his VPS Brazilian title with sheer force throughout the park course, demonstrating his signature speed, creativity, and massive airs.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
