Novo Banco bond swap implies losses, but sale seen on -minister

Portugal's finance minister said on Wednesday he was confident the sale of Novo Banco will go ahead despite the prospect of further losses for bondholders in a debt swap, which is part of the sale agreement with U.S. fund Lone Star. The sale of Novo Banco, which was carved out of Banco Espirito Santo in Portugal's biggest ever bank failure in 2014, is encountering increasing headwinds as bondholders who faced earlier losses have challenged the operation in the courts.

Chicago, IL

